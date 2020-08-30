हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

BJP Karnataka state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday (August 30) said he has tested positive for COVID-19 but was asyomptomatic.

Representational Image

BENGALURU: BJP Karnataka state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday (August 30) said he has tested positive for COVID-19 but was asyomptomatic.

"I underwent COVID-19 test and the reports have come out as positive. Despite being asymptomatic, on the advice of the doctors, I'm getting hospitalised," Kateel, also a member of Lok Sabha from Dakshina Kannada constituency, tweeted.

Expressing confidence that with the blessings and good wishes from everyone he will recover and get back soon, the 53-year-old requested all those who had come in contact with him to be cautious.

Kateel, who recently completed one year in the party post, has been travelling across the state and holding meetings at several districts strengthening the organisation.

Earlier several senior politicians in the state including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, Congress state President D K Shivakumar had tested positive for coronavirus.

While Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah have been discharged, Shivakumar is undergoing treatment.

Several ministers of the state government, also legislators have tested positive and are under medication.

KarnatakaNalin Kumar KateelDakshina KannadaCoronavirusCOVID-19India Coronavirus
