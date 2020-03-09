Karnataka government declares holiday for KJG and UKG classes amid coronavirus fear

Banglore: The Karnataka government on Sunday declared a holiday for classes KJG and UKG in Bengaluru North, South and Rural Districts amid increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

Minister of Karanataka government S Suresh Kumar took to Twitter and gave this information writing, '' Further to the advice received from the Health Commissioner, holidays have been declared for KJG/UKG classes in Bengaluru North, South & Rural Districts.''

Karnataka is not the first state to take such step after the coronavirus cases reached India. Earlier, the primary schools in the national capital and Jammu and Kashmir were also shut till March 31.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia said, ''As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed the immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20.''

The Jammu and Kashmir government has also ordered to stop biometric system of attendance till March 31.

According to official estimates, no positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from Karnataka till date. The state has strengthened all surveillance and containment measures against the possible spread of disease.India till now has reported 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including five new cases from Kerala reported on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Cabinet Secretary of India took the 16th review meeting on coronavirus. In the meeting, the preparations to bring Indian citizens from Iran were elaborately discussed which are at an advance stage.