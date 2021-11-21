हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka rains

Karnataka to witness heavy rainfall, IMD issues warning

Image credit: PTI

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday (November 20) said, several places in Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may witness light to moderate rainfall during the next 2 days. Isolated heavy rainfall for Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe is also predicted during the next 5 days.

IMD also advised the fishermen not to venture into East-central Arabian areas citing rough to very rough conditions due to the squally wind speed of 60 Kmph in the region.

The well-marked low-pressure area over the East-central Arabian sea and the associated cyclonic circulation over the region are contributing to the late monsoon in or the deep depression in south interior Karnataka and vicinal regions.

Meanwhile, a biker in Karnataka’s Tumakuru luckily reached the safe place after slipping into a flooded road on his bike. Watch:

Recently, IAF deployed its Mi-17 helicopter to rescue 10 persons who got stuck in the middle of the overflowing Chitrawati river in Andhra Pradesh.

