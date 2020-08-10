KSEEB Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2020 date and time, check karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Karnataka Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) Exam Results 2020 today at 3 pm. Once declared, candidates can check their results on the Board's official website - karresults.nic.in.

The minister for primary and secondary education of Karnataka, Suresh Kumar on Friday had announced that the Karnataka class 10th results will be declared on Monday, August 10 at 3 pm.

Around 8.48 lakh students registered for the SSLC exams this year. The exams were supposed to be conducted from March 29 but got delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown. Later, the exams were held on June 25 till July 3.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take a printout for future reference

Around 8.40 lakh students appeared in the SSLC board exams in 2020.

It is to be noted that the Karnataka government had decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams from June 25 amid COVID-19 fears despite strong opposition from the Congress and JD(S) to postpone the exams due to coronavirus outbreak.