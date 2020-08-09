KSEEB Karnataka SSLC results 2020 to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm on karresults.nic.in

BENGALURU: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the result of Karnataka Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) Exam 2020 on Monday (August 10). Once declared, the result will be displayed on the KSEEB official website karresults.nic.in.

State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar confirmed the result date, saying, "Karnataka SSLC results to be announced at 3 pm on Monday, August 10."

Earlier, the minister had said that KSEEB would announce Karnataka SSLC results in 2020 in the first week of August.

Around 8.48 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020, which were supposed to be conducted from March 29 but got delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown. Later, the exams were held on June 25 till July 3.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take a printout for future reference

It is to be noted that the Karnataka government had decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams from June 25 amid COVID-19 fears despite strong opposition from the Congress and JD(S) to postpone the exams due to coronavirus outbreak.