Karnataka

Wistron violence: Karnataka Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan condemns incident at iPhone plant in Kolar district

"We will ensure that all workers' rights are duly protected and all their dues are cleared," said Karnataka deputy CM.

Wistron violence: Karnataka Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan condemns incident at iPhone plant in Kolar district
File Photo

Kolar: The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday (December 12, 2020) condemned the incident that took place at an iPhone manufacturing plant run by the Taiwanese tech giant Wistron Corporation at Narsapura in Kolar district.

"Strongly condemn the incident of violence at Wistron's factory in Narasapura, Kolar. It is imperative that nobody takes the law in their own hands. There are appropriate forums to resolve such issues without indulging in this wonton violence," said CN Ashwath Narayan.

"Have spoken to the SP, Kolar to ensure that all measures are taken to bring the situation under immediate control and the culprits are identified. Strict action will be taken under the law against the errant elements," the Deputy CM tweeted.

"Having also discussed the matter with Meena Nagaraj, Director, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, our Government will do the needful to ensure that the situation is resolved expeditiously and all stakeholders & their concerns are allayed," said Narayan.

He added, "We will ensure that all workers' rights are duly protected and all their dues are cleared."

The plant reportedly came under attack by its employees allegedly over salary dues. At least 132 employees were detained for indulging in vandalism at the plant. As per reports, there were around 2,000 employees in the morning shift at the plant on Saturday. 

Angered over the salary-related issue, the employees went on a rampage at the plant, destroying furniture and assembly units and even attempting to set fire to vehicles. Upon receiving a complaint, senior police officers along with additional personnel from Kolar district have rushed to the spot.

In the videos that were shot by a few fellow employees during the arson, those leading the mobs were seen breaking glass panes and doors, turning cars upside down and attacking the offices of senior executives.

The iPhone plant established on 43 acres at Narasapura industrial area in Kolar is around 60 km from Bengaluru. Wistron was allocated 43 acres at Narasapura from the state government after it proposed to invest around Rs 2,900 crore and assurance to give employment to over 10,000 people. 

The Narasapura facility is reportedly used to manufacture Apple's smartphone iPhone SE, Internet of Things (IOT) products and biotech devices.

