हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhinandan Varthaman

Abhinandan Varthaman has inspired country with bravery: Pinarayi Vijayan

The IAF pilot was taken captive in Pakistan when his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down during a dogfight and crashed into Pakistani territory on February 27.

Abhinandan Varthaman has inspired country with bravery: Pinarayi Vijayan
File photo

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Viajayan said on Friday that IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has inspired the entire country with his bravery and conduct.

"It is heartening to learn about the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan. He has inspired the entire country with his bravery and conduct. His return also gives hope for peace between the two countries," the CPI-M leader said. 

"On behalf of the people of Kerala, I welcome and congratulate him," wrote Vijayan on Facebook.

The IAF pilot was taken captive in Pakistan when his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down during a dogfight and crashed into Pakistani territory on February 27.

Tags:
Abhinandan VarthamanIAF pilotPinarayi VijayanKerala
Next
Story

2 coaches of Chennai-Mangalore Express train derails in Kerala's Shoranur

Must Watch

PT2M40S

IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to be handed over to India at around 9 pm