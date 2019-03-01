Abhinandan Varthaman has inspired country with bravery: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Viajayan said on Friday that IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has inspired the entire country with his bravery and conduct.

"It is heartening to learn about the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan. He has inspired the entire country with his bravery and conduct. His return also gives hope for peace between the two countries," the CPI-M leader said.

"On behalf of the people of Kerala, I welcome and congratulate him," wrote Vijayan on Facebook.

The IAF pilot was taken captive in Pakistan when his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down during a dogfight and crashed into Pakistani territory on February 27.