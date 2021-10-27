COVID-19 Alert: Kerala logs 9,445 new cases, 622 deaths in 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram: In an uptick in daily fresh infections, Kerala on Wednesday recorded 9,445 new coronavirus cases and 622 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,29,397 and toll to 29,977. The state had registered 7,163 fresh infections yesterday.

Of the 622 deaths, 93 were reported in the last few days, 330 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 199 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a state government release said.

With 6,723 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries touched 48,31,468 and the active cases dropped to 76,554, the release said. As many as 82,689 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,517 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,284), Kozhikode (961) and Thrissur (952).

Of the new cases, 51 were health workers, 28 from outside the state and 9,069 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 297.

There are currently 2,68,639 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,60,359 are in home or institutional quarantine and 8,280 in hospitals.

