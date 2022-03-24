हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, discuses SilverLine rail project

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in the national capital. "Kerala CM Vijayan Pinarayi called on PM Narendra Modi," Prime Minister`s Office said in a tweet.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, discuses SilverLine rail project

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in the national capital. "Kerala CM Vijayan Pinarayi called on PM Narendra Modi," Prime Minister`s Office said in a tweet.

 

 

The Chief Minister will hold a press conference at 4 pm today at Conference hall, Kerala House. This comes just a day after the Kerala Chief Minister informed that the land acquisition process for the Kochi-Bangalore Industrial Corridor, a leap forward in the industrial sector of Kerala, is progressing rapidly.

Further, this meeting holds crucial importance as several people across Kerala are protesting against the SilverLine project. 

The first major protest happened in Kottayam`s Madampally on March 18. Vijayan earlier this month said that Left Democratic Front (LDF) led Kerala government will implement the SilverLine project while assuring that the state government would pay four times the prevailing market prices as compensation for acquiring land.

The 529-km SilverLine railway project will link Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasaragod in north Kerala, covering 11 districts through 11 stations. The journey between two stations is expected to take four hours, whereas it currently takes 12 hours to reach from one end to another.

It is also being opposed by the opposition Congress-led UDF, which has been alleging that the project is "unscientific and impractical" and will put a huge financial burden on the state. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KeralaPinarayi VijayanNarendra ModiSilverLine rail project
Next
Story

Kerala’s SilverLine: What is this controversial project? Why it is facing protests? - All you need to know

Must Watch

PT1M10S

Corona Update: All the restrictions on Corona will be removed from March 31, but these two things will have to be done.