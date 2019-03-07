Kerala: Maoist leader CP Jaleel killed in encounter with Kerala police in Vythiri

Top Maoist leader CP Jaleel died in an encounter with the Kerala police at a private resort in Vythiri in North Kerala's Wayanad district on Wednesday night.

The 40-year-old is reportedly the younger sibling of senior Maoist leader CP Moitheen and was part of banned outfit CPI(Maoist).

Jaleen and his team of 10 members allegedly reached the private resort and demanded food and money, Senior Officer Balram Kumar Upadhyaya told the media here.

The resort staff immediately informed police about the presence of the extremist group in the compound. Kerala Police immediately despatched the 'Thunderbolt' squad – a specialised team to tackle the Maoists.

The Maoists opened fire triggering the encounter, Senior Officer Balram Kumar Upadhyaya told IANS. The gun battle started at 8 p.m. and continued till early on Thursday.

With other members of the team managed to escape into the forest behind the resort, Jaleel allegedly sustained bullet injuries and died.

The resort has been cordoned off. An investigation is underway.