Kerala Plus One Result 2019 declared – Here's how to check it

New Delhi: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, (DHSE) Kerala has announced the plus one Result and the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) plus one on its official website.

Around 4 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala Plus One exams that were conducted between March 6 and March 27 this year.

The Kerala Plus One result is available on both dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Go to this website http://keralaresults.nic.in/

You can choose results as per individual result or school wise result

For individual result punch in your roll number and date of birth and submit, your result will reflect.

For school wise result punch in the school code and submit, the result will reflect.

Students can also check the Kerala Plus One result on mobile apps – PRD Live, Saphalam2019, and iExaMS. To check your results on mobile apps, you will have to download them on Google Playstore.

Earlier on May 8 the result of the 12th Board was issued by DHSE. 4.2 lakh candidates took this examination and a total of 84.33 percent students passed.