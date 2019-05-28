Kerala Plus One Result 2019 declared – Here's how to check it

New Delhi: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, (DHSE) Kerala has announced the plus one Result and the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) plus one on its official website.
Around 4 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala Plus One exams that were conducted between March 6 and March 27 this year.
The Kerala Plus One result is available on both dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.
- Go to this website http://keralaresults.nic.in/
- You can choose results as per individual result or school wise result
- For individual result punch in your roll number and date of birth and submit, your result will reflect.
- For school wise result punch in the school code and submit, the result will reflect.
Students can also check the Kerala Plus One result on mobile apps – PRD Live, Saphalam2019, and iExaMS. To check your results on mobile apps, you will have to download them on Google Playstore.
Earlier on May 8 the result of the 12th Board was issued by DHSE. 4.2 lakh candidates took this examination and a total of 84.33 percent students passed.