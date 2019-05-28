close

Department of Higher Secondary Education Kerala

Kerala Plus One Result 2019 declared – Here's how to check it

Kerala Plus One Result 2019 declared – Here&#039;s how to check it
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, (DHSE) Kerala has announced the  plus one Result and the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) plus one  on its official website.

Around 4 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala Plus One exams that were conducted between March 6 and March 27 this year.

The Kerala Plus One result is available on both dhsekerala.gov.in and  keralaresults.nic.in.

  • Go to this website http://keralaresults.nic.in/
  • You can choose results as per individual result or school wise result
  • For individual result punch in your roll number and date of birth and submit, your result will reflect.
  • For school wise result punch in the school code and submit, the result will reflect.

Students can also check the Kerala Plus One result on mobile apps – PRD Live, Saphalam2019, and iExaMS. To check your results on mobile apps, you will have to download them on Google Playstore.

Earlier on May 8 the result of the 12th Board was issued by DHSE. 4.2 lakh candidates took this examination and a total of 84.33 percent students passed.

