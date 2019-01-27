PM Narendra Modi to launch several projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday on a day-long visit.

At Madurai in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

He will also inaugurate the super specialty blocks of Madurai's Rajaji Medical College and Thanjavur and Tirunelveli Medical Colleges, as part of upgradation projects of the government.

He will also address a public rally in the temple town of Madurai.

The Prime Minister will later visit Kochi in Kerala and unveil a plaque to dedicate to the nation an integrated refinery expansion complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a petrochemical complex at the same venue.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a mounded storage vessel at an LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Kochi and lay the foundation stone for skill development institute at Ettumanoor.

In view of the announcements of several important projects to be made by the PM, the ruling BJP hopes to increase its footprints in the southern states.

The PM's rally in Madurai will give the BJP a chance to showcase the work its government has done for Tamil Nadu, a senior party leader said.

“It will be an opportunity to showcase the developmental projects brought to Tamil Nadu by the BJP-led central government,” H Raja, a BJP national secretary, was quoted as saying by IANS.

“About 1 crore people have benefited from the Mudra loan scheme in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, 3,000 km of highway projects are being implemented in the state. That apart, many families have received gas connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana,'' he added.