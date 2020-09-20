NIA court grants transit remand to 6 Al Qaeda terrorists arrested in West Bengal

Kolkata: In a major crackdown on inter-state terror module, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (September 19, 2020) arrested nine Al Qaeda operatives from West Bengal and Kerala.

Raids were conducted at West Bengal’s Murshidabad district and Kerala’s Ernakulam district in connection with the Pakistan-sponsored terror module. While six Al Qaeda operatives were arrested from West Bengal, three were apprehended from Kerala.

The six arrested persons suspected to be Al-Qaeda terrorists were produced before the NIA Special Court in Kolkata and transit remand was granted.

“This case pertains to a Delhi case. NIA prayed for transit remand. The court allowed the prayer and has granted transit remand till September 24. The arrested persons have to be produced before the Patiala House Court on or before September 24,” said NIA lawyer, Shyamal Ghosh.

The statement released by NIA revealed that the operatives were planning to attack vital installations in India and aiming to kill innocent people.

“The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds. Accordingly, NIA registered a case on September 11, 2020, and initiated the investigation.”

A large number of incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession according to the officials of NIA.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by NIA, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region.

“For this purpose, the module was actively indulging in fundraising and a few members of the gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country,” read the release.

The arrested have been identified as - Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas and Mosaraf Hossen, all residents of Ernakulam (Kerala) and Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal, Atitur Rehman of Murshidabad (West Bengal).