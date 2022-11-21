Ayurvedic winter skin care: How to nourish your skin

Winter skin care: Chemical moisturisers are merely a band-aid solution. They solely affect the skin's outer layer, momentarily moisturising it. This impact is short-lived, though. Even worse, the majority of synthetic moisturisers contain pore-clogging chemicals that stop the skin from properly performing its essential function of heat exchange. The issue should be dealt with permanently rather than just temporarily.

In Ayurveda, the vata dosha is in control of the body's overall health and intrinsic skin disorders. As a result, any imbalance will be noticeable on the skin's surface, causing dehydration and early symptoms of ageing. When paired with environmental factors such as climate and season, internal imbalances can have a visible influence on the skin

There are some basic ayurvedic ingredients to keep the glow:

1. Ghee and coconut oil - As we all know, ghee hydrates all skin types. Natural fats in ghee and coconut oil are absorbed by the skin.

2. Aloe vera - A remedy for all seasons, it has repairing and moisturising properties, making it a perfect alternative for dry skin.

With all of the advice and solutions, it is critical to maintain your mind and physique at ease, as well as well-hydrated. Drinking adequate water is always necessary for good skin, regardless of the season!

One should also follow the below steps to keep your skin hydrated and nourished for winter:

Cleansing: It is important to wash your face twice a day to keep it clean. If chemical-rich ingredients are used it can make the skin dry during winter. Hence using mild facewash or face cleanser will give your skin a soft hydrating look. One can use Quick Enhance: Face cleanser, take about 1-2 teaspoons of face cleanser with warm water. Apply evenly on your face and massage for 2-3 mins. Rinse with warm water and later apply fresh boost day fresh cream for a hydrating look.

Facial oils: Facial oils are great as extra steps to ensure your skin is well-hydrated, supple, and firm. Adding 1-2 drops in your moisturiser or simply taking some on your palms activating the oil and then applying it to your face with gentle massaging, will improve blood circulation, giving a natural glow to your face.