Homemade lip balms for some extra care in winter

Homemade lip balms: Rosy lips – isn’t it what we all secretly wish for? While some people have soft, moisturized and pink lips, others might be looking for some tips to make their lips even more beautiful. However, winters can be the hurdle on their ways as the weather can be cruel for your skin and you may end up having dry and cracked lips.

Lip balm can be very effective in this scenario if you apply it on your lips on a regular basis. Talking about lip balms, why not go for home-made lip balms that will protect your lips in this winter while giving you the desired result.

Here are some options for you.

Pomegranate lip balm

Pomegranate offers fiber and essential vitamins and minerals. Using this fruit along with coconut oil, you can easily prepare a lip balm at home. All you have to do is to take pomegranate seeds and crush them in a mixture to extract the juice. Add a teaspoon of coconut oil to it and mix well. Refrigerate and you have your home-made lip balm ready in minutes.

Rose lip balm

The benefits of rose lip balm are endless. While many of us use rose water for clear skin, who would have thought that we can also make a lip balm using it. all you need is rose-infused oil, some beeswax, cocoa butter and castor oil. Firstly, melt the beeswax and then, add the other three ingredients. Then, add few drops of vanilla extract and mix everything well. Guess what, you can use your rose lip balm now.

Chocolate lip balm

Do you like chocolates? Well, now you can also use it as a lip balm. To make the chocolate lip balm, melt two teaspoons of beeswax and cocoa butter to it and mix well. Now, add two teaspoons of almond oil and same amount of peppermint oil as well. Keep mixing and let it cool down. Your chocolate lip balm is ready to use.

Strawberry lip balm

Fruits are always a go-to option for many especially when skin care is concerned. It is because they are mostly harmless and give fruitful results. Take a strawberry and crush it. when the thin paste is ready, add 1-2 teaspoons of coconut oil to it. after mixing well, put it in a container.

Honey lip balm

Honey is a great prduct for skincare. It has effective results if used for the lips as well. Thus, honey lip balm can also be the option if you are preparing lip balms at home. Take some beeswax, cocoa butter, and shea butter. Melt these ingredients and add a teaspoon of hemp oil, almond oil, and honey. Mix them well and you can use your honey lip balm prepared exclusively by you!