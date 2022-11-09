5 Most effective tips to keep your lips moist and crack-free this winter

Dry lips: Winter might offer some respite from the scorching summer, but it also brings about a lot of dryness, which may make your skin even drier. Lips, the most overlooked part of your body, can suffer terribly in this weather. We all have heard that nursery rhyme with "Rosey lips", but this weather can be cruel and you might actually have cracked lips.

Here are a few tips you can follow to make sure your lips are protected from the cold and dry winter. Find out more here.

1. Do not peel or bite

It's only normal to feel the impulse to peel or pick at the skin of your chapped lips, but doing so is strictly forbidden. To maintain the health of your lips and prevent any additional skin issues like scarring and blisters, resist peeling or picking at the flaky skin on your lips.

Don't pick at the skin on your lips, and try to keep your hands to yourself. Instead, immediately treat them with a lip ointment or oil.

2. Avoid licking your lips

The best course of action when your lips are feeling parched and dry seems to be to lick them. However, it worsens the dryness, therefore you should stop doing it immediately. Your lips may feel instantly moisturised for a short while, but the wind causes the saliva to dry quite rapidly, leaving your lips feeling drier. This is due to the enzymes in your saliva drying up your lips and maybe irritating the delicate skin.

3. Moisturize

Daily use of a hydrating lip balm is the best solution for all. Your lips lose their natural moisture in the dry winter air, becoming dry and chapped. The secret to keeping them healthy and content even during the winter seasons is to provide them with the right nutrition and a boost of moisture from time to time.

4. Exfoliate regularly

It's crucial to exfoliate your lips once a week to keep them healthy, especially in the winter. Your lips become as smooth as a petal as it sweeps away the flaking skin.

5. Keep yourself hydrated

It goes without saying that if the body is adequately hydrated, the lips would be as well. Even though we don't feel particularly thirsty in the winter, it is our duty to monitor how often we consume water each day.