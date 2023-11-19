trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690113
International Men's Day 2023: 5 Styling Tips For Men To Achieve Lasting Glow

In a world defined by stress and environmental challenges, achieving and preserving healthy skin is more than a cosmetic pursuit. It mirrors holistic well-being, particularly for men embracing a genuinely healthy lifestyle.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
As we observe International Men's Day, it presents an ideal moment to prioritize self-care and grooming. A polished appearance not only bolsters confidence but also signifies a man's dedication to personal well-being. Regardless of whether you're well-versed in grooming or a novice, these five recommendations from Moj Creator Siddharth Singh Negi can refine your regimen and present your optimal self.

1. Hone the Craft of Skincare

Radiant skin is not the exclusive domain of women. Men can also achieve a healthy complexion with a straightforward skincare routine. Initiate your regimen with a mild cleanser to eliminate impurities from your face, followed by a moisturizer containing SPF to shield your skin from the sun's detrimental effects. The impact of investing in top-notch skincare products tailored to your skin type cannot be overstated.

2. A Tidily Trimmed Beard Conveys a Lot

For those sporting facial hair, maintaining a well-groomed beard is paramount. Regularly trim your beard to uphold a tidy appearance. Invest in a high-quality trimmer for sculpting your beard with precision. Additionally, remember to nourish your beard with beard oil to ensure it remains soft and healthy.

3. Dress to Impress, Including Your Hair

Your hairstyle significantly contributes to your overall grooming. Discover a haircut that complements both your face shape and lifestyle. Regular visits to the barber will aid in keeping your hair in optimal condition. Moreover, utilize premium hair products, such as shampoo and conditioner, to sustain a polished and clean look.

4. Master the Basics of Nail Care

Well-kept hands represent a subtle yet impactful detail. Maintain clean and trimmed nails, paying attention to the cuticles. While a full-fledged manicure might not be necessary, a bit of attention to detail can go a long way. Consider incorporating a hand cream into your routine to keep your hands moisturized, particularly in adverse weather conditions.

5. Fragrance Holds Significance

A distinctive scent leaves a lasting mark. Invest in a cologne that aligns with your style and personality. Remember that a little goes a long way, so apply fragrance sparingly. Identifying the right scent can augment your overall grooming routine and leave you with an irresistible aroma.

Celebrate International Men's Day by proactively approaching your grooming routine. These tips will not only enhance your style but also contribute to your overall well-being. After all, a well-groomed man exudes confidence.

