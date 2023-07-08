Unlocking The Power Of Hyaluronic Acid : Tips To Enhance Skin Texture Using Japanese Beauty And Skincare

J- beauty: Does the term J- beauty sound familiar to you? One of the biggest beauty trendsetters around the world, J-Beauty aka Japanese Beauty, has gained a reputation for being high-quality, innovative, and effective with proven long-term results. It emphasises natural ingredients and gentle, non-irritating formulas, as well as a holistic approach to skincare.

Dr.Neha Sachde, Founder & CEO, Metamorphosis Clinic shares the secrets of Japenese skincare and the key ingredient used in J-Beauty.

Japan is a country that holds deep traditions and great quality ingredients, much of which forms the basis to their top-notch skincare brands. And among all ingredients, there’s one superhero that’s attracting all the attention. Yes, it’s hyaluronic acid (HA) we’re talking about.



A dermatologist-recommended ingredient, hyaluronic acid helpsone achieve soft, plump, and healthy skin. If you haven’t probably read or heard enough about this anti-ageing, active ingredient, here’s why you should go for it.

HA - The holy grail

We all know hydration leads to almost every skin trouble such as dullness, dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging. As we age, the production of key substances in the skin, including hyaluronic acid (along with collagen and elastin) decreases, which is why our skin loses volume, hydration, and plumpness. Thus, J-Beauty focuses on replenishing the skin with hydrating ingredients and hyaluronic acid is the current holy grail for hydration.

HA is a humectant — a substance that retains moisture — and it is capable of binding over 1000 times its weight in water. This substance is naturally found in many areas of the human body, including the skin, eyes, and synovial fluid of the joints.It is one of the most effective weapons against skin ageing as it increases volume and skin elasticity, while participating in cell regeneration.

HA, these days, can be found in many different skincare products such as face washes, toners, moisturisers, sheet masks, and more. However, if the goal is long-term results in improving volume loss, complexion, and laxity of the skin, then bio-remodelling treatment might just be the idealmethod.

Bio-remodelling, also synonymous with Profhilo procedure, delivers HA deeper into the skin than any topical hyaluronic acid serum can. It contains one of the highest concentrations of ultra-pure HAand targets multiple layers of the skin to restore firmness, tone and elasticity at levels that cannot be achieved through the application of skincare products onto the skin surface alone.

While Profhilo may fall in the injectable category but unlike fillers, it doesn’t change the shape of the face. Instead, it delivers deep hydration into your skin to help plump, moisturise and give overall fresher-looking skin from the inside out. Additionally, it is also safe for use on the neck, décolletage, and hands.

Hyaluronic acid is more than just a skin care trend. Other than providing intense hydration and moisture to skin, improving skin elasticity and collagen, fighting skin ageing, promoting even skin tone and flawless texture, it also soothes irritation and helps in quicker wound healing.

The best part: hyaluronic acid is great for all skin types and allergic reactions related to it are highly unlikely. No wonder, this powerful ingredient has taken the skincare world by storm.