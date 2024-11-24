GenZ Slangs That Can Feel Like 'Alien Code' To 90s Kids; Why You Feel Disconnected?

In the fast-paced world of social media and online culture, Gen Z (those born roughly between 1997 and 2012) has crafted a language of its own. To older generations, this barrage of unique words, phrases, and abbreviations can feel like deciphering a foreign language—or even alien code!

Here’s a rundown of some popular Gen Z slangs and what they actually mean, so you can finally decode those mysterious texts or social media posts.

1. “Rizz”

Translation: Short for “charisma,” used to describe someone’s flirting skills.

90s kids’ reaction: “Why not just say ‘game’ or ‘smooth talker’?”

Hearing a term that sounds like a rejected Pokémon name to describe flirtation leaves millennials wondering if the art of romance has been reduced to syllables that rhyme.

2. “Slay”

Translation: To excel or look amazing while doing something.

90s kids’ reaction: "Are we talking about dragons or fashion?"

While “slay” might be empowering, its overuse for everything from a stunning outfit to a TikTok dance has 90s kids cringing. They remember when “killing it” was the phrase of choice.

3. “Sus”

Translation: Suspicious or shady.

90s kids’ reaction: “Did you just shortcut suspicion?”

Born from the online game Among Us, “sus” has become a go-to term for anything remotely fishy. Millennials might argue that “sketchy” or “shady” already do the job—without sounding like an incomplete word.

4. “No Cap”

Translation: Telling the truth, no lies.

90s kids’ reaction: “What’s with the cap obsession?”

For millennials used to "honestly" or "real talk", this phrase—derived from "capping" (lying)—sounds oddly cryptic. What’s the cap? Where is it? Why does truth hinge on its absence?

5. “Sheesh”

Translation: An exaggerated way to express excitement or disbelief.

90s kids’ reaction: “Are you okay? That sounded painful.”

The drawn-out, high-pitched “Sheeeeeesh” feels theatrical to those who grew up expressing amazement with simpler terms like “Whoa!” or “Dude, no way!”

6. “It’s giving”

Translation: Used to describe a vibe or aesthetic, e.g., “It’s giving main character energy.”

90s kids’ reaction: “Giving what? Why is the sentence incomplete?”

This phrase feels clunky to millennials, who often prefer straightforward descriptions like “That’s so cool” or “This has big main character vibes.”

7. “Yeet”

Translation: To throw something with force or enthusiasm; sometimes used as an exclamation.

90s kids’ reaction: “Did you just make that sound up?”

While the word’s chaotic energy is amusing, it often leaves 90s kids baffled about how an entire verb was born from a meme.

8. “UwU”

Translation: A cutesy, anime-inspired expression of happiness or affection.

90s kids’ reaction: “Why does it look like a creepy emoji face?”

For those unfamiliar with anime culture, “UwU” can come across as unsettlingly juvenile or overly saccharine.

9. “Drip”

Translation: Fashionable clothing or accessories.

90s kids’ reaction: “Are you leaking or something?”

The association of “drip” with water or medical IVs makes this slang an odd choice for describing high fashion, in a 90s kid’s mind.

Why the Disconnect?

For 90s kids, the appeal of Gen Z slangs is often lost in translation. Growing up with phrases like "as if," "whatever," or "all that and a bag of chips," their lingo carried a blend of sarcasm and simplicity. Gen Z, on the other hand, thrives on playful word innovation, internet culture, and brevity, leading to expressions that can feel like alien code to older generations.

Bridging the Gap

Rather than scoffing, 90s kids can embrace the fun in learning these phrases and laugh at the absurdity of their own slang (remember "talk to the hand" or "da bomb"?). Language is constantly evolving, and every generation has its quirks. So whether it’s “no cap” or “as if,” let’s remember that we’ve all made words cool—and cringe—at some point.

Why Does Gen Z Love Their Slang?

Gen Z slangs are more than just quirky words; they reflect the creativity, humor, and hyper-connected digital culture of today’s youth. Many terms originate from TikTok, Twitter, and meme culture, creating a dynamic and ever-changing lexicon.

For older generations, trying to keep up can be daunting, but understanding these phrases can bridge generational gaps and even spark fun conversations. After all, language evolves with each generation, and who knows? You might find yourself saying "no cap" in your next chat.