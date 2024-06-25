Historical Significance of Harmandir Sahib: Facts About The Golden Temple That You Must Know

The Amritsar’s Golden Temple is also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib or Darbar Sahib (assembly hall) The place of worship is located in the holy city of Sikhs, Amritsar and it is well-known for its full golden dome.

Structure Of Golden Temple



Maharaja Ranjit Singh had made the upper half of the building with approximately 400 Kg of gold leaf. The fourth Guru of Sikha “Guru Ram Das” started constructing the pool surrounded by the temple Known as Amrit Sarovar.

A devotee must cover his/her head before entering the premises. The holy Granth Sahib is kept in the temple during the day and is kept in the Akal Takht (eternal throne) at night. Akal Takht was established by Guru Hargobind Maharaj Ji and was used by the Sikh warriors.

History Of Golden Temple

1 The Golden Temple was first built in 1604 by Arjan (the fifth Sikh Guru) who had it placed on a lower level. So that everyone can step down to enter the premises.

2 The Sikh Guru includes entrances on all four sides, indicating that it was open to worshippers from all creeds and castes.

3 The foundation stone was placed by Mian Mir (Sufi Muslim) saint from Lahore.

4 Afghan conquerors destroyed the temple multiple times until it was ultimately reconstructed in 1776. The architecture of the temple has a blend of Mughal and Rajput architectural styles.

5 During Operation Blue Star, the building of the Harmandar Sahib primarily the Akal Takht sustained damage in June 1984.

Religious Practices

1 Regardless of caste, religion, or race, the Darbar Sahib is open to anyone. The Golden Temple provided the pilgrims with devotees to cover their heads, remove their shoes, and wash their feet and hands before entering (because it is the norm as gurudwara).

2 The daily ritual practice at the Golden Temple is the daily continuous gurbani kirtan (saying of gurus). The singing begins early in the morning with the opening doors of the Akal Takht where the sacred book the “Adi Granth” (also known as Guru Granth Sahib) resets every night.

3 The Adi Granth is brought to the central main room of the Golden Temple after the doors open in the early hours of the morning. Devotees recite Gurbani Kirtan throughout the day until late when the Adi Granth is returned to the Akal Takht.

4 Pilgrims circumambulate the central temple and bathe in the pool of the Golden Temple.

5 The ‘Guru Ka Langar’ offers free food to around 100,000 people every day. In the langar, all devotees sit on the floor and eat together as a community without any discrimination.



The Golden Temple is the symbol of equality and inclusivity no matter your belong from which religion, caste, or class everybody is treated equally. The Harmandar Sahib embodies the Sikh principles and free langar is provided to all the devotees regardless of their social or economic status. The Golden Temple is the holiest shrine in Sikhism and one of the most prominent religious and cultural landmarks in India. It is the place where people come to worship, connect with their faith, and meditate.