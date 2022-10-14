Diwali 2022: 7 budget-friendly decoration ideas

Diwali 2022: Cleaning the nooks and crannies of our homes few days ahead of Diwali is a tradition. The cleaning and decoration are done to welcome Maa Lakshmi on the auspicious day of Diwali. The festival of lights is all about decking up our houses and making them perfect to welcome prosperity.

Believe me, it is a bit difficult to elevate. It not only requires some investment but also time and energy. However, fret not. We have got you covered. In this story, we will give you affordable and convenient interior design ideas to help you refurnish your house and spread positivity on Diwali.

Use more flowers

Nothing works better than plants and flowers if you want to elevate the beauty of your house. Get some bouquets from market and use the blossoming flowers to make your house full of beauty, fragrance, and freshness.

Marigold garlands are also a good pick as they add colour and their fragrance improves the environment. You can also add colourful flowers to vases to decorate your house.

Add Lights

Diwali is synonym to lights. You can lighten your house and decorate balconies and exteriors using fairy lights. You can also add the lights to deck up the windows, mirrors and walls.

Add artificial candles, chandeliers and other affordable light to elevate interiors.

Accent to add up

Another idea is to add an accent to the room and this can be done by painting a single wall. Either paint the wall behind the television or sofa using a different shade or design. Using DIY methods, you can create textures which will give your house a uniqueness.

Diwali Décor items

The ornamented and colourful strings are a must to add to the main doors and gates in the house. Add these strings to the temples also. Moreover, a beautiful rangoli will also add colours to the space.

Tableware

Want to elevate the interiors of the kitchen? Add tableware and this will work wonders. The colourful crockery, tablecloth, napkins and some ceramic jars should be arranged in a way to make your kitchen look picture perfect.

Fresh fragrance

Use air fresheners and essential oil in diffusers to create a aromatic ambience.

Metal accents

To add subtle glamour to your house, get some brass, copper or silver vases, candle holders, and accessories.







