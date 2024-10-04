Try This Easy Masala Garlic Oats With Fried Egg Recipe For A Healthy Twist

Are you looking for a filling lunch that will keep you going throughout the afternoon or start your day off right? A fried egg with masala garlic oats are the ideal balance of flavor and nutrition. This simple recipe, which is full of fiber, protein, and a hint of Indian spice, is guaranteed to become a regular in your kitchen.

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon olive oil or ghee

4-5 garlic cloves (finely chopped)

1 small onion (finely chopped)

1 tomato (finely chopped)

1 green chili (optional)

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

Salt to taste

1 cup water (or as required)

1-2 eggs

Fresh coriander for garnish

Lemon wedges for serving

Instructions:

Warm the Oil: Base Flavor In a nonstick pan, start by heating up some olive oil or ghee. To release their aroma, add the cumin seeds and let them crackle.

Sauté Garlic & Onions

To Develop Flavor When the onions and garlic are nicely diced, add them and sauté until golden brown. The addition of garlic gives the spices a deep, savory flavor that goes well with them.

Add Tomatoes & Spices

Add the red chili powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, and diced tomatoes. Simmer until the tomatoes get tender and the spices are well distributed, forming a flavorful masala base.

Cook the Oats

Blend the oats thoroughly with the masala. Pour in water and heat for about 5 minutes until the oats are tender and cooked through.

Fry the Egg

Fry the egg to your desired doneness (over easy or sunny side up) in a another pan. Your oats get a protein-rich garnish from the egg.

Assemble & Garnish

All Set to Serve Place the fried egg on top of the masala garlic oats and serve in a bowl. For a zesty touch, garnish with fresh coriander and a splash of lemon juice.

Savor Your Nutritious Lunch. This tasty and easy dinner is great for any time of day because it's full of health benefits and tastes good.