Try This Easy Masala Garlic Oats With Fried Egg Recipe For A Healthy Twist
This tasty, nourishing, and quick dinner of masala garlic oats with fried egg is ideal for any time of day. The dish consists of protein-rich fried egg, Indian spices, sautéed garlic, and fiber-rich oats. It's easy to make and tastes great when garnished with fresh coriander and lemon juice. A tasty and nutritious dish in a matter of minutes.
Are you looking for a filling lunch that will keep you going throughout the afternoon or start your day off right? A fried egg with masala garlic oats are the ideal balance of flavor and nutrition. This simple recipe, which is full of fiber, protein, and a hint of Indian spice, is guaranteed to become a regular in your kitchen.
Ingredients:
1 cup rolled oats
1 teaspoon olive oil or ghee
4-5 garlic cloves (finely chopped)
1 small onion (finely chopped)
1 tomato (finely chopped)
1 green chili (optional)
1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/2 teaspoon garam masala
1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)
Salt to taste
1 cup water (or as required)
1-2 eggs
Fresh coriander for garnish
Lemon wedges for serving
Instructions:
Warm the Oil: Base Flavor In a nonstick pan, start by heating up some olive oil or ghee. To release their aroma, add the cumin seeds and let them crackle.
Sauté Garlic & Onions
To Develop Flavor When the onions and garlic are nicely diced, add them and sauté until golden brown. The addition of garlic gives the spices a deep, savory flavor that goes well with them.
Add Tomatoes & Spices
Add the red chili powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, and diced tomatoes. Simmer until the tomatoes get tender and the spices are well distributed, forming a flavorful masala base.
Cook the Oats
Blend the oats thoroughly with the masala. Pour in water and heat for about 5 minutes until the oats are tender and cooked through.
Fry the Egg
Fry the egg to your desired doneness (over easy or sunny side up) in a another pan. Your oats get a protein-rich garnish from the egg.
Assemble & Garnish
All Set to Serve Place the fried egg on top of the masala garlic oats and serve in a bowl. For a zesty touch, garnish with fresh coriander and a splash of lemon juice.
Savor Your Nutritious Lunch. This tasty and easy dinner is great for any time of day because it's full of health benefits and tastes good.
