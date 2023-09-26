World Deaf and Dumb Day 2023: New Restaurant Employs Hearing & Speech Impaired Staff In Jabalpur

At Jabalpur's Ranital Chauraha, 'Poha and Shade' stands out. Owned by hearing- and speech-impaired people, it employs 10 workers who are both hearing- and speech-impaired, showcasing that physical obstacles can't hinder ambition.

Today is World Deaf and Dumb Day. It is celebrated to make everyone aware of their rights. And surely, these 10 people have set an example for many others.

Despite their inability to speak and hear, these 10 people are doing an excellent job, communicating with one another via sign language and running their business more efficiently. Akshay, the restaurant coordinator, stated that this is a type of initiative taken to motivate these people.

He told ANI, “We've had many events with these people. Following that, we came to the conclusion that certain work should be done in collaboration with the people.”

The management accounts are done by these people, in order to set a good example that they are capable rather than incapacitated.

Akshay further explained the sign language of chef Monica and Hina Fatima, who shared their recipe for making poha. Fatima also conveyed through sign language that everything is prepared as per the demands of people.

Ravi and Priya, who visited the restaurant said that this is an excellent initiative and a very positive and appreciable step. Priya added, “We should help these people"