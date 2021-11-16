LIVE: On first Audit Diwas, PM Modi inaugurates statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at CAG office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district today (November 16) at around 1.30 pm. The 341-kilometre long Purvanchal Expressway, connecting Lucknow with Ghazipur, will be the longest operational expressway of India, overtaking Agra-Lucknow Expressway, which is 302-km long.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping stressed their responsibility to the rest of the world to avoid conflict as the heads of the two top global economies opened their closely watched talks on Monday.

Catch up on the latest news as https://zeenews.india.com/