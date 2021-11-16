LIVE: On first Audit Diwas, PM Modi inaugurates statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at CAG office

16 November 2021, 10:56 AM
"We chose this day (November 16, 2021) to be the first Audit Diwas. Under the Government of India Act 1858, after the merging of audit departments of Bengal, Madras & Bombay presidencies, on 16th Nov 1860 the first Auditor-General took charge," CAG of India, GC Murmu on the first Audit Diwas, in Delhi. (ANI)
We chose this day to be the first Audit Diwas. Under the Government of India Act 1858, after the merging of audit departments of Bengal, Madras & Bombay presidencies, on 16th Nov 1860 the first Auditor-General took charge: CAG of India, GC Murmu on the first Audit Diwas, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/vSbyR29VlH
— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021
16 November 2021, 10:55 AM
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at CAG office. He is here to take part in the programme to mark the first Audit Diwas. pic.twitter.com/EYz9EqcVgc
— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021
16 November 2021, 10:12 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event that would mark the first Audit Diwas at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). Aong other things, the PM will unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion.
16 November 2021, 10:10 AM
Schools reopen for classes 9 to 12 with COVID measures in West Bengal.
West Bengal | Schools reopen for classes 9 to 12 with COVID measures. Visuals from Maharishi Vidya Mandir School, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/gSGTPD33nh
— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021
16 November 2021, 10:08 AM
Kartarpur corridor likely to be reopened soon
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/oSezSeXAf4#KartarpurCorridor pic.twitter.com/9lolkafblU
— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 16, 2021
16 November 2021, 10:07 AM
UN Secretary‑General António Guterres appoints Shombi Sharp as the UN Resident Coordinator in India.
16 November 2021, 10:06 AM
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of having compromised on the quality of construction in the much-publicised Purvanchal Expressway project. Akhilesh Yadav wanted to know if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware that specifications of the Indian Road Congress, apex body of highway engineers in the country, have been thrown to the wind to reduce the project cost.
16 November 2021, 10:03 AM
Attempts were made by some unidentified persons to decapitate a life-sized bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi that was unveiled on November 12 by Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Australian Indian Community Center in the Melbourne suburb of Rowville.
16 November 2021, 10:01 AM
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day on Tuesday (November 16), with the air quality index being recorded at 396. The air quality index in neighbouring cities stood as follows -- Ghaziabad (349), Greater Noida (359), Gurgaon (363) and Noida (382) -- in the morning.
16 November 2021, 10:00 AM
India records 8,865 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, lowest in 287 days.
16 November 2021, 09:59 AM
The Customs Department of Mumbai on Sunday (November 14) seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores from cricketer Hardik Pandya at the airport on his arrival from Dubai, for allegedly not having bill receipt of the watches."Customs Department seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores of cricketer Hardik Pandya, on Sunday night (November 14) when he was returning from Dubai. The cricketer did not have the bill receipt of the watches," Mumbai Customs Department said. (ANI)
16 November 2021, 09:58 AM
"We have a responsibility to the world as well as to our people," US President Joe Biden said during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Chinese President, on the other hand, expressed his readiness to work with the Biden administration to build consensus to move China-US relations forward.
16 November 2021, 09:57 AM
The United States will always insist on its values, the rules are universal and countries must follow them, US President Joe Biden said at the start of the highly anticipated virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
16 November 2021, 09:56 AM
The 341-kilometre long Purvanchal Expressway, connecting Lucknow with Ghazipur, will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi at around 1.30 pm today (November 16).