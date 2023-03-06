topStoriesenglish2580491
NewsBusiness
CHHATTISGARH BUDGET 2023

Live Updates | Chhattisgarh Budget 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel Is Presenting Last Budget Before The Election

Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Bhupesh Baghel is presenting his tenure last budget before the election.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 02:05 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates | Chhattisgarh Budget 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel Is Presenting Last Budget Before The Election
LIVE Blog

Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, is presenting the budget for the financial year 2023-23 today in the Assembly. It is the last Budget of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government before the state goes to polls at the end of 2023.

The budget that I am going to present on Monday will give the dreams of our state a new reality which will talk not in the sky but on the ground,” Baghel said on Sunday.

He said that Chhattisgarh's unemployment rate is low and that the state has broken the record in paddy procurement. The government schemes have reached the people. He added that the state's health-education model is being replicated by other governments.

Budget The session will have 14 sittings and conclude on March 24. As many as 1,590 questions have been received from the legislators including 812 starred questions and 768 un-starred questions.

06 March 2023
13:51 PM

Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Bhupesh Baghel presented the last budget

A budget of Rs 1 lakh 21 thousand 500 crore was presented.

13:48 PM

Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: International Badminton Academy will be established in Raipur

CM Bhupesh Baghel announced an international badminton academy.

13:41 PM

Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: A Hostel In Kota Will Be Built For Chhattisgarh Students

For the students travelling to Kota to attend school, the government will organise hostels. The Kota state administration will construct a hostel for this purpose.

13:37 PM

Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: The amount of food assistance has been increased from 700 to 1200 rupees

CM Baghel has announced the amount of food assistance from 700 to 1200 rupees.

13:32 PM

Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: Anganwadi workers will now get an honorarium of Rs 5000 per month

Anganwadi workers will now get an honorarium of Rs 5000 per month. 6 thousand rupees per month will be given to village Patels.

13:29 PM

Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: Medical Colleges To Be Built In Manendragarh, Gidam and Kabirdham

CM Baghel has announced creation of 4 new medical colleges will be opened in the state and Announcement of Chhattisgarh Jan Niwas Yojana.

13:22 PM

Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Baghel Announces 400 Cr For Primary And Higher Education

CM Bhupesh Baghel has Announced 400 Cr For Primary And Higher Education to improve education standard in the state. 

13:19 PM

Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Baghel announces Rs 50 thousand supportive money

CM Baghel announces Rs 50 thousand supportive money for Kanya Vivah Yojana. 

Chhattisgarh Budget 2023Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 live updates

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory