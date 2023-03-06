Live Updates | Chhattisgarh Budget 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel Is Presenting Last Budget Before The Election

Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, is presenting the budget for the financial year 2023-23 today in the Assembly. It is the last Budget of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government before the state goes to polls at the end of 2023.

The budget that I am going to present on Monday will give the dreams of our state a new reality which will talk not in the sky but on the ground,” Baghel said on Sunday.

He said that Chhattisgarh's unemployment rate is low and that the state has broken the record in paddy procurement. The government schemes have reached the people. He added that the state's health-education model is being replicated by other governments.

Budget The session will have 14 sittings and conclude on March 24. As many as 1,590 questions have been received from the legislators including 812 starred questions and 768 un-starred questions.