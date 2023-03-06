Live Updates | Chhattisgarh Budget 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel Is Presenting Last Budget Before The Election
Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Bhupesh Baghel is presenting his tenure last budget before the election.
Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, is presenting the budget for the financial year 2023-23 today in the Assembly. It is the last Budget of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government before the state goes to polls at the end of 2023.
The budget that I am going to present on Monday will give the dreams of our state a new reality which will talk not in the sky but on the ground,” Baghel said on Sunday.
He said that Chhattisgarh's unemployment rate is low and that the state has broken the record in paddy procurement. The government schemes have reached the people. He added that the state's health-education model is being replicated by other governments.
Budget The session will have 14 sittings and conclude on March 24. As many as 1,590 questions have been received from the legislators including 812 starred questions and 768 un-starred questions.
Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Bhupesh Baghel presented the last budget
A budget of Rs 1 lakh 21 thousand 500 crore was presented.
Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: International Badminton Academy will be established in Raipur
CM Bhupesh Baghel announced an international badminton academy.
Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: A Hostel In Kota Will Be Built For Chhattisgarh Students
For the students travelling to Kota to attend school, the government will organise hostels. The Kota state administration will construct a hostel for this purpose.
Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: The amount of food assistance has been increased from 700 to 1200 rupees
CM Baghel has announced the amount of food assistance from 700 to 1200 rupees.
Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: Anganwadi workers will now get an honorarium of Rs 5000 per month
Anganwadi workers will now get an honorarium of Rs 5000 per month. 6 thousand rupees per month will be given to village Patels.
Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: Medical Colleges To Be Built In Manendragarh, Gidam and Kabirdham
CM Baghel has announced creation of 4 new medical colleges will be opened in the state and Announcement of Chhattisgarh Jan Niwas Yojana.
Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Baghel Announces 400 Cr For Primary And Higher Education
CM Bhupesh Baghel has Announced 400 Cr For Primary And Higher Education to improve education standard in the state.
Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Baghel announces Rs 50 thousand supportive money
CM Baghel announces Rs 50 thousand supportive money for Kanya Vivah Yojana.
