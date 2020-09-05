Odisha CHSE 12th Arts result 2020 live updates: Odisha CHSE 12th Arts result 2020 declared; check orissaresults.nic.in for score, pass percentage and toppers list

Bhubaneshwar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will release the Odisha class 12th Arts result 2020 on Saturday (September 5, 2020) at 4 pm.

The Odisha class 12th result 2020 Arts will be released at the official website of the board, which is chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. Students need to enter CHSE Odisha result 2020 Arts by entering roll number and registration number.

Around 2.18 lakh candidates had taken the examination that was conducted in March this year. CHSE Odisha had to cancel examinations of few subjects including Economics, Logic, Anthropology, Geography and Sociology due to the coronavirus induced pandemic.

As per the board, the subjects for which exams could not be held, marks will be based on 'average of best of three subjects' for which the student has already given the exam.

Once the result is declared, students can check their scorecard on these websites: chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

Here are the live updates: