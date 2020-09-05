हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Odisha CHSE 12th Arts result 2020 live updates: Odisha CHSE 12th Arts result 2020 declared; check orissaresults.nic.in for score, pass percentage and toppers list

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will release the Odisha class 12th Arts result 2020 on Saturday (September 5, 2020) at 4 pm. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 5, 2020 - 16:27
Comments |
Representational Image

The Odisha class 12th result 2020 Arts will be released at the official website of the board, which is chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. Students need to enter CHSE Odisha result 2020 Arts by entering roll number and registration number.

Around 2.18 lakh candidates had taken the examination that was conducted in March this year. CHSE Odisha had to cancel examinations of few subjects including Economics, Logic, Anthropology, Geography and Sociology due to the coronavirus induced pandemic. 

As per the board, the subjects for which exams could not be held, marks will be based on 'average of best of three subjects' for which the student has already given the exam.

Once the result is declared, students can check their scorecard on these websites: chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and examresults.net. 

Here are the live updates:

5 September 2020, 16:20 PM

Results declared now: Go to the official website http://orissaresults.nic.in/ and check your results
 

5 September 2020, 16:14 PM

The error that is shown on the official website:

5 September 2020, 16:08 PM

The official websites are encountering an error.

5 September 2020, 16:04 PM

Website showing Runtime Error.

 

5 September 2020, 15:59 PM

Students and parents are advised to view the results on the official websites on either Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

5 September 2020, 15:56 PM

Students will get the following page on the official website, they need to then enter the 8 digit roll number along with the 10 digit registration number.

5 September 2020, 15:48 PM

Be ready with your roll numbers and registration numbers as the results are going to be released very soon.

5 September 2020, 15:31 PM

Follow these steps to check your CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result 2020 on these websites: chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and examresults.net: 

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the board, orissaresults.nic.in
STEP 2: Click on the link ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2020 (Arts Stream)'
STEP 3: Odisha Board 12th Arts Result 2020 window will get displayed on screen.
STEP 4: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number.
STEP 5: Click on the ‘submit’ tab. CHSE 12th Arts Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

5 September 2020, 15:29 PM

Odisha CHSE 12th Arts result 2020 to be declared shortly.

