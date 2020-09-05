Odisha CHSE 12th Arts result 2020 live updates: Odisha CHSE 12th Arts result 2020 declared; check orissaresults.nic.in for score, pass percentage and toppers list

5 September 2020, 16:20 PM
Results declared now: Go to the official website http://orissaresults.nic.in/ and check your results
5 September 2020, 16:14 PM
The error that is shown on the official website:
5 September 2020, 16:08 PM
The official websites are encountering an error.
5 September 2020, 16:04 PM
Website showing Runtime Error.
5 September 2020, 15:59 PM
Students and parents are advised to view the results on the official websites on either Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
5 September 2020, 15:56 PM
Students will get the following page on the official website, they need to then enter the 8 digit roll number along with the 10 digit registration number.
5 September 2020, 15:48 PM
Be ready with your roll numbers and registration numbers as the results are going to be released very soon.
5 September 2020, 15:31 PM
Follow these steps to check your CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result 2020 on these websites: chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and examresults.net:
STEP 1: Visit the official website of the board, orissaresults.nic.in
STEP 2: Click on the link ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2020 (Arts Stream)'
STEP 3: Odisha Board 12th Arts Result 2020 window will get displayed on screen.
STEP 4: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number.
STEP 5: Click on the ‘submit’ tab. CHSE 12th Arts Result 2020 will appear on the screen.
5 September 2020, 15:29 PM
Odisha CHSE 12th Arts result 2020 to be declared shortly.