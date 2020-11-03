हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
US presidential elections Live Update: Voting begins as polls open in New York, New Jersey, Virginia

Over 95 million ballots have been already submitted in an unprecedented wave of early voting.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 - 17:02
Comments |
File Photo (Reuters)

The people of America are all set for the US presidential elections 2020 as the Republican and incumbent president Donald Trump seeks his second tenure while his rival Democratic party's Joe Biden is giving the United States 45th president a neck to neck fight.

Over 95 million ballots have been already submitted in an unprecedented wave of early voting which is happening amid the COVID-19 outbreak for the first time in the history of the US presidential elections.

Here are all the live updates of the US presidential elections:

3 November 2020, 16:54 PM

US Election Day begins as polls open in New York, New Jersey and Virginia.

3 November 2020, 16:45 PM

Joe Biden ahead as New Hampshire village becomes first to announce results.

3 November 2020, 16:43 PM

A final Reuters/Ipsos national poll showed Joe Biden with an outright majority among all likely voters where 52% said they were backing the Democratic presidential candidate while 44% said they were voting for the Republican Donald Trump.

The national poll, conducted from October 29 to November 2, gathered responses from 1,333 adults, including 914 likely voters. 

3 November 2020, 16:42 PM

Democrat Joe Biden has taken a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Florida in the final days of the 2020 US election campaign, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls.

 

