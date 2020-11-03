US presidential elections Live Update: Voting begins as polls open in New York, New Jersey, Virginia

3 November 2020, 16:54 PM
US Election Day begins as polls open in New York, New Jersey and Virginia.
3 November 2020, 16:45 PM
Joe Biden ahead as New Hampshire village becomes first to announce results.
3 November 2020, 16:43 PM
A final Reuters/Ipsos national poll showed Joe Biden with an outright majority among all likely voters where 52% said they were backing the Democratic presidential candidate while 44% said they were voting for the Republican Donald Trump.
The national poll, conducted from October 29 to November 2, gathered responses from 1,333 adults, including 914 likely voters.
3 November 2020, 16:42 PM
Democrat Joe Biden has taken a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Florida in the final days of the 2020 US election campaign, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls.