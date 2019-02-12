60,000 letters, meetings across districts: How YSR chief Reddy is holding mega campaign 'Jagan Anna Pilupu'

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, YSR chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has begun the Jagan Anna Pilupu campaign to build a connect with people across the state. In January, he sent over 60,000 letters to neutral village-level influencers across Andhra Pradesh recognising them for their contributions to society. He also shared his email id and phone number with them on which they can share their suggestions. In the coming days, Reddy will involve in more such interactions and hold meetings in several districts.

The first meeting was held on 31 January in Hyderabad in which people joined from Guntur, West Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam, Kurnool, and other districts for this meeting. In the meeting, he shared his vision for Andhra Pradesh and engaged in an open discussion with the attendees.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, he said that whichever alliance needs their support to form the government at the centre, has to fulfil our demands. “We (YSRCP) have to work hard towards winning all 25 parliamentary seats. Once we have those seats in our hand, we can leverage it to ensure that whichever alliance needs our support to form the government at the centre, has to fulfil our demands. Unlike Chandrababu Naidu, I’ll first get the commitments (for the state of AP) in writing and only then support any alliance,” he said.

Sharing how he would deal with agrarian distress, he said: “Naidu promised he would waive off the farmers’ loans. But he hardly spent Rs 4000 crore, which isn’t enough to pay off the interests on those loans. We are saying that we will give Rs 12,500 to Rs 85 lakh distressed farmers' families which will solve their problems. We only promise what we can deliver, else we will be lost in the annals of history. I will ensure I will deliver on each and every promise so that every family will have a photograph of mine alongside my father’s in their household,” he said.

Similar meetings will be held in each of the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, over the next few weeks.

The Jagan Anna Pilupu campaign has been conceptualised by Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). The programme aims to create a network of village-level influencers who can function as the link between Reddy and the people of the state.

These influencers were identified over a period of three months between September-December 2018. Through the campaign Reddy will try to establish a regular personal connect with influencers.