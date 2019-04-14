close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

76-year-old ascetic, who has lost 16 times, to contest Lok Sabha polls from Mathura again

Baba Phakkad Singh is contesting on the instructions of his Guru who has predicted that he will win his 20th election.

76-year-old ascetic, who has lost 16 times, to contest Lok Sabha polls from Mathura again
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Mathura: 76-year-old Baba Phakkad Singh, who has unsuccessfully contested 16 elections, is all set to try his luck again for the 17th time from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency.

Singh is contesting on the instructions of his Guru who has predicted that he will win his 20th election.

"My Guru has instructed me to keep on fighting and said that I will win my 20th election. I am not afraid of successive defeats," he says.

Having lost eight Assembly and eight Lok Sabha bids and got his deposit confiscated every time, Singh said, "The only election issue for Mathura is its saline water. I want Mathura to get rid of saline water."

Born in Bithoor, Kanpur, Singh came to Mathura at the age of 11 and became an ascetic. Immune to persuasion from his family members to come back to Bithoor, Singh says he is not ready to leave Mathura.

Predicting the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya in next five years, Singh says, "Modi will become prime minister again. Ram Mandir will also be built in the next five years but I want it to happen peacefully without any bloodshed."

The contest in Mathura Lok Sabha constituency is three-sided as BJP incumbent MP Hema Malini takes on Congress` Mahesh Pathak and RLD candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh supported by BSP-SP alliance. Voting for the second phase of the elections will take place on April 18. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi's Bengal rally cancelled after no-chopper landing permit

Must Watch

PT1M5S

RJD leader Vinod Srivastav ''burst into tears''