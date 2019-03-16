Akhilesh Yadav claims he never called 'chowkidar chor', says SP-BSP will stop Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha election

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that he never called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "chor" (thief) even once while sounding confident that his party's alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party will stop the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from winning in Uttar Pradesh.

Lashing out at the BJP, Akhilesh told ZEE Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand on Saturday, “I have never said that the watchman is a thief (chowkidar chor hai). But for a political party claiming to be the world's largest, what kind of norms are these. An MP is hitting MLA with shoes." Modi has projected himself as a "chowkidar" who is keeping the country safe from corruption and external threats.

“Two-and-half persons (Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath) have been troubling the public. Whoever bothers the public, the public changes them. The Modi government has failed to deliver on its promises. The double-engined government too could not develop UP. The PM and CM Yogi are cutting ribbons and inaugurating our works," alleged Akhilesh.

“What did the government do for the poor, the farmers and the unemployed? The BJP was earlier distributing certificates on being a Hindu and now on patriotism. Pakistan is our enemy. Anyone living in this country is a nationalist,' he added.

According to him the alliance of small parties such as SP, BSP, RLD and Nishad Party will stop the Modi juggernaut in the Lok Sabha election. He added that 29 small parties are expected to be a part of the grand alliance.

The SP, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal have formed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha poll. The SP has so far announced the names of 17 candidates of its quota of 37 seats.

Speaking on the Congress, the SP chief said, “Congress's contesting election alone will not harm the grand coalition. They are, however, welcome to join us.”

Yadav further said that several BJP leaders are in touch with SP. “Defection has been happening, some BJP leaders are in touch.”

BJP MP Shyama Charan Gupta, who represents Prayagraj in the Lok Sabha, joined the SP on Saturday. He'll contest the upcoming national election from Banda in the state’s Bundelkhand region.

“This time there'll be a new government and a new Prime Minister. This is the time for the grand coalition. The country wants change,” said the 45-year-old politician.

The former UP Chief Minister also called out the ruling party for failing to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Azhar Masood aa an international terror as per the UN list.