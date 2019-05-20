close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Akhilesh Yadav meets Mayawati to discuss post-poll scenarios

During the meeting which lasted for about half an hour, Mayawati and Akhilesh talked about the number of seats which the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is likely to win in the Lok Sabha election.

Image Courtesy: ANI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday met BSP supremo Mayawati at the latter's residence in Lucknow to hold discussions over post-poll scenarios. Sources told Zee Media that during the meeting which lasted for about half an hour, the two leaders talked about the number of seats which the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is likely to win in the Lok Sabha election.

According to Akhilesh and Mayawati, the alliance would win at least 55 out of 80 seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh. The two leaders are hopeful that the country would get a new prime minister after the declaration of results on May 23.

During the meeting, Akhilesh and Mayawati also talked about the stand of opposition parties after the declaration of results and the duo have decided to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 23. Mayawati and Akhilesh have also decided to meet Congress leaders after May 23.

It is interesting to note that the exit poll results for Uttar Pradesh have thrown up confusing numbers with some pollsters showing that SP-BSP-RLD mahagathbandhan is in the lead, while some have predicted that BJP would do much better than the alliance.

According to Times Now-VMP prediction, BJP+ is expected to win 58 seats in UP, mahagathbandhan 20 seats, and Congress two seats; while News18 IPSOS has predicted that BJP and allies would win 60-62 seats, SP-BSP-RLD alliance 17-19 seats and Congress one-two seats. ABP Nielsen has predicted that SP-BSP-RLD alliance would win 56 seats, BJP 22, and Congress just 2 seats, while Republic-Jan Ki Baat has predicted that BJP and its allies would win 46-57 seats, Congress 2-4 seats and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance 21-32 seats. According to My Axis-India Today exit poll, the BJP is expected to win 62-68 Lok Sabha seats, SP-BSP-RLD alliance 10-16 seats and Congress 0-2 seats.  NDTV’s poll of polls has predicted BJP+ winning 46 seats, SP-BSP-RLD alliance 31 seats, and Congress winning three.

