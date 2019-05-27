Amit Shah hails voters in Varanasi for blessing BJP in Lok Sabha election 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Monday hailed voters of Varanasi and thanked party workers here for their unflinching support. Highlighting how the love and trust for Narendra Modi was amply evident when the Prime Minister had held a roadshow here earlier this month, Shah said that the electoral success belongs to each and every worker and supporter of the party.

PM Modi had registered yet another emphatic win from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha election 2019. He had won from here in the 2014 edition of Lok Sabha election as well. Underlining the significance that PM Modi attaches to Varanasi, Shah said that the support is a result of his special connection with the holy city. "Open your eyes and see the Kashi of 2014 and the Kashi of today. You can see and feel the differences that this holy city has seen in the last five years. Despite his hectic schedule as PM of the country, Modi ji strived for the development of Kashi and the welfare of its people," he said. "Several projects and detailed planning was undertaken to ensure the progress of Kashi."

Shah also said that the works of development have resulted in even more love and support for PM Modi. "The love that people here have for Modi ji was amply clear from the roadshow during election. Not just people here but people in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere in the country have shown that they trust in Modi ji's vision."

Yogi Adityanath, the UP CM, also got a vote of confidence from Shah. "In two years, the pace of development in UP has quickened. The UP that saw elections being fought on caste lines now has become a state which has elections on the basis of development. Under Yogi ji, UP has seen rapid progress and I am confident that the work will only move forward in a similar manner.S"