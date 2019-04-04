Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Anakapalli is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and has always voted either for Congress or for TDP in Lok Sabha elections.
Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ADARI ANAND KUMAR
|Telugu Desam
|2
|Dr. Gandi Venkata Satyanarayana Rao (Dr Vikram)
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|Dr.Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
|4
|Ruthala Srirama Murthy
|Indian National Congress
|5
|P.S.AJAY KUMAR
|Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)
|6
|K B SWAROOP
|Jana Jagruti Party
|7
|Chintala Partha Sarathi
|Janasena Party
|8
|Taadi Veera Jagadeeshwari
|Pyramid Party of India
|9
|Vadlamuri Krishna Swaroop
|Dalita Bahujana Party
|10
|Appala Naidu Tummagunta
|Independent
Only time will tell if Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao's exit will hurt TDP and be a shot in the arm for YSCR, a party looking to become a viable third option here. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.