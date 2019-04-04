Aruku Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Araku (ST) is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and came into existence in 2008 after the Delimitation Commission of India recommended implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. It is also the only ST constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Vyricherla Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo Telugu Desam 2 Shruti Devi Vyricherla Indian National Congress 3 Dr. Kasi Viswanadha Veera Venkata SatyaNarayana Reddy Kosuri Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Goddeti Madhavi Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 5 Vampuru Gangulaiah Janasena Party 6 Swamula Subrahamanyam Jana Jagruti Party 7 Anumula Vamsi Krishna Independent 8 Kangala Baladora Independent 9 Narava SatyaVathi Independent 10 Biddika Ramaiah Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, 913838 votes were cast across 1628 polling stations with a voter turnout of 71.82%. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019

.