हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Aruku Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Aruku Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh.

Aruku Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Araku (ST) is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and came into existence in 2008 after the Delimitation Commission of India recommended implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. It is also the only ST constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Vyricherla Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo Telugu Desam
2 Shruti Devi Vyricherla Indian National Congress
3 Dr. Kasi Viswanadha Veera Venkata SatyaNarayana Reddy Kosuri Bharatiya Janata Party
4 Goddeti Madhavi Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
5 Vampuru Gangulaiah Janasena Party
6 Swamula Subrahamanyam Jana Jagruti Party
7 Anumula Vamsi Krishna Independent
8 Kangala Baladora Independent
9 Narava SatyaVathi Independent
10 Biddika Ramaiah Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, 913838 votes were cast across 1628 polling stations with a voter turnout of 71.82%. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019

.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019ArukuAndhra Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Chevella Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT28M46S

Has Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat in Amethi and hence opted for Wayanad?