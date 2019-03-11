हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency

Arunachal West is one of two Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh - the other being Arunachal East.

Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency
BJP's Kiren Rijiju had won from Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency in 2014. (Photo: Twitter/@KirenRijiju)

Arunachal West is one of two Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh - the other being Arunachal East.

As many as 33 assembly segments make the Arunachal West constituency and it covers the eight districts of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri and West Siang. There are approximately four lakh fifty thousand electors here.

BJP  registered a solid performance in Arunachal West constituency in the Lok Sabha 2014 election. Kiren Rijiju had defeated Congress' Takam Sanjoy by a margin of 41,738 votes. The voter turnout figure for Arunachal West constituency that year was 75.60 per cent across 1259 polling stations while the overall voter turnout figure for the state was 72 per cent.

The 2014 result was a revenge win for Rijiju as he had lost the 2009 Lok Sabha election to Sanjoy when the overall voter turnout here was 68 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh has seen an upward swing in voter turnout and women have come out in greater numbers than men to exercise their franchise. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Arunachal Praedesh Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Lok Sabha polling dates clashing with Ramzan not fair on Muslim voters, allege Muslim cleric, AAP leader

Must Watch

PT1M43S

Abki Bar Kiski Sarkar: Watch top 10 stories on 2019 Lok Sabha polls