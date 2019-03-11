Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency

Arunachal West is one of two Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh - the other being Arunachal East.

As many as 33 assembly segments make the Arunachal West constituency and it covers the eight districts of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri and West Siang. There are approximately four lakh fifty thousand electors here.

BJP registered a solid performance in Arunachal West constituency in the Lok Sabha 2014 election. Kiren Rijiju had defeated Congress' Takam Sanjoy by a margin of 41,738 votes. The voter turnout figure for Arunachal West constituency that year was 75.60 per cent across 1259 polling stations while the overall voter turnout figure for the state was 72 per cent.

The 2014 result was a revenge win for Rijiju as he had lost the 2009 Lok Sabha election to Sanjoy when the overall voter turnout here was 68 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh has seen an upward swing in voter turnout and women have come out in greater numbers than men to exercise their franchise.