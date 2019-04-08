Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be declared on May 23.

Tejasvi Surya of Bharatiya Janata Party, A Raju of Bahujan Samaj Party and BK Hariprasad of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 TEJASVI SURYA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 A.RAJU Bahujan Samaj Party 3 B.K.HARIPRASAD Indian National Congress 4 DR.JOHN BASCO PHILIPS Indian Christian Front 5 THYAGARAJ Republican Sena 6 AHORATRA NATESHA POLEPALLI Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 7 DR. BANUPRAKASH A.S SATHYA YUGA Pyramid Party of India 8 RAVIKUMARA.T Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 9 VATAL NAGARAJ Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha 10 R.SHEKAR Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 11 SYED SADIQ PASHA Karnataka Karmikara Paksha 12 AMBROSE D' MELLO Independent 13 B.CHIKKA NAGESHA Independent 14 CHETAN CHAMAN Independent 15 K.C.NAGABHUSHANA REDDY Independent 16 PRASHANTHA.C Independent 17 BRAHMANAND.N Independent 18 BHAGYA.S Independent 19 MANOHAR IYER Independent 20 MADESH.V Independent 21 KOLLUR MANJUNATHA NAIK Independent 22 YOGEESH NAGARAJ Independent 23 G VENKATESH BHOVI Independent 24 B.SREENIVASULU Independent 25 SANTHOSH MIN.B Independent

This constituency has been vacant since 2018 due to death of MP Ananth Kumar. Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanaba Nagar, B. T. M. Layout, Jayanagar and Bommanahalli.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ananth Kumar belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Part had defeated Nandan Nilekani of the Indian National Congress. In the year 2009, Ananth Kumar had defeated Krishna Byre Gowda of the INC.