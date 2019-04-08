हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka. 

File Photo

Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be declared on May 23.

Tejasvi Surya of Bharatiya Janata Party, A Raju of Bahujan Samaj Party and BK Hariprasad of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 TEJASVI SURYA Bharatiya Janata Party
2 A.RAJU Bahujan Samaj Party
3 B.K.HARIPRASAD Indian National Congress
4 DR.JOHN BASCO PHILIPS Indian Christian Front
5 THYAGARAJ Republican Sena
6 AHORATRA NATESHA POLEPALLI Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
7 DR. BANUPRAKASH A.S SATHYA YUGA Pyramid Party of India
8 RAVIKUMARA.T Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
9 VATAL NAGARAJ Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha
10 R.SHEKAR Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
11 SYED SADIQ PASHA Karnataka Karmikara Paksha
12 AMBROSE D' MELLO Independent
13 B.CHIKKA NAGESHA Independent
14 CHETAN CHAMAN Independent
15 K.C.NAGABHUSHANA REDDY Independent
16 PRASHANTHA.C Independent
17 BRAHMANAND.N Independent
18 BHAGYA.S Independent
19 MANOHAR IYER Independent
20 MADESH.V Independent
21 KOLLUR MANJUNATHA NAIK Independent
22 YOGEESH NAGARAJ Independent
23 G VENKATESH BHOVI Independent
24 B.SREENIVASULU Independent
25 SANTHOSH MIN.B Independent

Also read: Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency

This constituency has been vacant since 2018 due to death of MP Ananth Kumar. Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanaba Nagar, B. T. M. Layout, Jayanagar and Bommanahalli.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ananth Kumar belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Part had defeated Nandan Nilekani of the Indian National Congress. In the year 2009, Ananth Kumar had defeated Krishna Byre Gowda of the INC.

 

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Bangalore SouthKarnataka Lok Sabha constituency
