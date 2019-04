Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bapatla (SC) is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Since the Lok Sabha election of 1977, Congress has won here on six occasions while TDP has secured wins five times.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 CHALLAGALI KISHORE KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party 2 K. DEVANAND Bahujan Samaj Party 3 NANDIGAM SURESH Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 4 MALYADRI SRIRAM Telugu Desam 5 J.D. SEELAM Indian National Congress 6 NUTHAKKI RAMA RAO All India Praja Party 7 KUMAR KATTEPOGU Pyramid Party of India 8 GADDE HARI BABU Navodayam Party 9 CHINA NAGESWARA RAO SADHU Mundadugu Praja Party 10 THUMATI RAVI All Peoples Party 11 GELLA NAGAMALLI Independent 12 GOLLA BABURAO Independent 13 BUSSA NAGARAJU Independent

Bapatla became an SC reserved seat just before the 2009 Lok Sabha election. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.