Barasat Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

The Barasat Parliamentary Constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. It came into being in 1957.

Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of All India Trinamool Congress, Haripada Biswas of All India Forward Bloc, Mrinal Kanti Debnath of Bharatiya Janata Party, Sukumar Bala of Bahujan Samaj Party, Subrata Dutta of Indian National Congress and Bani Chakraborty of Shivsena are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Barasat Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Barasat Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar All India Trinamool Congress 2 Mrinal Kanti Debnath Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Sukumar Bala Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Subrata Dutta Indian National Congress 5 Haripada Biswas All India Forward Bloc 6 Oli Mahammad Mallick Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 7 Tushar Ghosh SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 Dipankar Baidya Rashtriya Janasachetan Party (R.J.P.) 9 Debasish Biswas Amra Bangalee 10 Bani Chakraborty Shivsena 11 Saurav Basu Rashtriya Janadhikar Suraksha Party 12 Mrinal Kanti Bhattacharjee Independent

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Barasat parliamentary constituency are - Habra, Ashokenagar, Rajarhat New Town, Bidhannagar, Madhyamgram, Barasat and Deganga.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of AITC was elected from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The AITC candidate got 525,387 votes and defeated Dr Mortoza Hossain of AIFB.