Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. The constituency centres on Barrackpore in West Bengal.
Arjun Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party, Gargi Chatterjee of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Tapash Sarkar of Bahujan Samaj Party, Dinesh Trivedi of All India Trinamool Congress and Md. Alam of Indian National Congress are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Barrackpore Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Barrackpore Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ARJUN SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|GARGI CHATTERJEE
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|3
|Tapash Sarkar
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|DINESH TRIVEDI
|All India Trinamool Congress
|5
|MD. ALAM
|Indian National Congress
|6
|Pradip Chaudhuri
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|7
|UDAY VEER CHOUDHURY
|Independent
|8
|Kundan Singh
|Independent
|9
|KRISHANPAL BALMIKI
|Independent
|10
|GANESH DAS
|Independent
|11
|GOPAL RAUT
|Independent
|12
|MD. SHYEAD AHAMED
|Independent
|13
|RAMU MANDI
|Independent
|14
|SHAMPA SIL
|Independent
|15
|Sourav Singh
|Independent
The Barrackpore Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara and Barrackpur.
This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6. The results would be declared on May 23.
Dinesh Trivedi of ruling Trinamool Congress is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dinesh Trivedi won the seat by getting 479,206 votes.