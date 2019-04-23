Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. The constituency centres on Barrackpore in West Bengal.

The polling number of this constituency is 15 and it is not reserved for any category. This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

The Barrackpore Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara and Barrackpur.

Dinesh Trivedi of ruling Trinamool Congress is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dinesh Trivedi won the seat by getting 479,206 votes. He defeated Subhashini Ali of CPI(M) who had recorded 272,433 votes. BJP candidate Rumesh Kumar Handa had secured 230,401 votes.

Trivedi, who has been representing the seat since 2009, is seeking his third term from here in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He will be contesting against CPI(M)'s Gargi Chatterjee and BJP's Arjun Singh on the seat. Congress has fielded Md Alam from the seat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase.