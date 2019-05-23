close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

BJP office soaked in saffron hue amid chants of 'Har Har Modi'

BJP office soaked in saffron hue amid chants of &#039;Har Har Modi&#039;
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Lucknow: Saffron hue dominated the state BJP headquarters here with jubilant party workers wearing saffron stoles, adorning 'genda' flowers around their necks and holding lotus cut outs celebrated the trends indicating a thumping victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The BJP workers also burst crackers and danced to drum beats as women supporters wore saffron attire and painted their nails in the same hue. 

In a stark contrast, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) offices wore a forlorn look with no party workers or supporters in sight. 

Inside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office, women workers led the celebration by shouting slogans and distributing sweets. They held cut outs of Modi and banners reading 'Har Har Modi' and 'Bachcha surakshit Godi mein, Desh surakshit Modi mein'. 

On the other hand, the road before the BSP office wore a deserted look. A couple of OB vans deployed by the media were the only vehicles seen outside the party office. 

A stone's throw away is the Congress office where news persons outnumbered party supporters. One could only see two big banners along the walls of the Congress office of Nirmal Khatri and R P N Singh, the two party candidates who contested from Faziabad and Kushinagar, respectively.

Disappointment writ large on the faces of Samajwadi Party workers as they hurried inside their Vikramaditya Marg office.

Under the scorching sun, even shop owners selling campaign material outside the SP office sat in stunned silence as those gathered around the tea kiosks talked in hushed tones.

 

