close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP workers forcefully applying ink on fingers of Dalit voters in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli: SP

 Chandauli SDM Kr Harsh said that some villagers have reached the police station with their complaints.

BJP workers forcefully applying ink on fingers of Dalit voters in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Chandauli: SP
Image Courtesy: ANI

LUCKNOW: Several residents of Tara Jivanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Sunday claimed that ink was forcefully applied on their fingers by some BJP workers. The villagers said that three men from their village gave them Rs 500 on Saturday and said that they were from BJP. Talking to ANI, a villager said, "The men were from BJP and they asked us if we'll vote for the party. They told us now you can't vote. Don't tell anyone."

Commenting on the incident, Chandauli SDM Kr Harsh said that some villagers have reached the police station with their complaints. He added that proper action will be taken as per the complaint filed by the affected villagers. The SDM noted that the complainants can still exercise their voting right because the election had not begun when the ink was 'forcefully' applied on their fingers. 

"Complainants are present at police station. We will take action as per the complaint they file. They are still eligible to cast votes as the elections hadn't begun then, they will have to mention in the FIR that ink was forcefully applied to them," SDM Harsh told ANI.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) has claimed that ink was forcefully applied on the fingers of Dalit voters in order to stop them from casting their votes. The SP has complained to Election Commission over this matter.

SP spokesperson Manoj Dhoopchandi tweeted that Dalits across Chandauli are being stopped from casting their votes. He has urged the EC to ensure that everyone is allowed to exercise their voting rights in order to keep democracy alive.

In another tweet, the SP spokesperson said that BJP supporters are forcefully applying ink on the fingers of Dalit voters in Latauni Ajgara Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to respond to the SP's allegations. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election 2019: Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi among early voters

Must Watch

PT8M10S

Lok Sabha election 2019: Voting for all 4 Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh today