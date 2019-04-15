close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Chalakudy Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Chalakudy Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala.

File Photo

Chalakudy Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Kerala  and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23. This constituency came into existence after delimitation in 2008.

Innocent of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Johnson N of Bahujan Samaj Party, Benny Behanan of Indian National Congress and AN Radhakrishnan of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Chalakudy Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Kerala will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Kerala Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 INNOCENT Communist Party of India (Marxist)
2 JOHNSON N Bahujan Samaj Party
3 BENNY BEHANAN Indian National Congress
4 A N RADHAKRISHNAN Bharatiya Janata Party
5 JOSE THOMAS Marxist Communist Party of India (United)
6 MUJEEB RAHMAN T A Peoples Democratic Party
7 P P MOIDEEN KUNJU SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
8 ADV SUJA ANTONY SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
9 JOHNSON K C Independent
10 NOBY AUGUSTINE Independent
11 FREDY JACKSON PEREIRA Independent
12 M R SATHYADEVAN Independent
13 SUBRAMANIAN Independent

Also read: Chalakudy Lok Sabha Constituency

Chalakudy constituency covers seven assembly segments – Kaipamangalam, Chalakudy, Kodungallur, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Aluva and Kunnathunad.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Innocent Vareed Thekkethala, an Independent candidate – won by getting a margin of over 13 thousand votes. He had defeated PC Chacko of the Indian National Congress. Innocent had secured 358440 votes while Chacko got 344556 votes. 

