Congress names candidates for 4 Odisha Assembly seats, 1 for Jharkhand's Chatra

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday announced candidates for four assembly seats in Odisha and one assembly seat in Jharkhand for the upcoming elections.

Odisha:

The party fielded senior Congress leader Ananta Prasad Sethi from Simulia seat while Digambar Das will contest from Chandabali seat. Debyani Behera will contest from Badasahi (SC) and Surendra Prasad Paramanik from Soro (SC).

Earlier, the Congress had fielded Madhumita Sethi, daughter of Ananta Prasad Sethi, from Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency.

The Lok Sabha election and Assembly polls will be held concurrently in Odisha in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.

Jharkhand:

In Jharkhand, the party fielded Manoj Kumar Yadav from Chatra constituency. Yadav is a Congress legislator from Barhi.

Chatra will go to polls on Phase four on April 29 along with Lohardaga and Palamu.