EC notice to BJP candidate Sunny Deol for violating poll code

The Election Commission of India served a notice to Sunny Deol, Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Gurdaspur, seeking response for violating the model code of conduct. The actor-turned-politician had continued to campaign on Friday night, addressing a public meeting, hours after the deadline for electioneering was over. Deol has been asked to respond to it by 9 am on Saturday.

The EC notice, titled “Blatant violation of the model code of conduct and Standard Operation Procedure (last 48 hours)”, has handed over by Sub-Divisional Magistrate to Deol on late Friday night.





Bollywood's action hero Sunny Deol, whose real name is Ajay Singh Deol, joined the BJP on April 23. He has been pitted against sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party's Peter Masih and Punjab Democratic Alliance's (PDA) Lal Chand in the electoral fight from Gurdaspur seat.

Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency was earlier represented by actor Vinod Khanna who won from the seat in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014 on a BJP ticket.