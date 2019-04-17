EC reviews poll arrangements in West Bengal for second phase through video conferencing

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday reviewed the poll arrangements, through video conferencing, in specific constituencies of West Bengal going to polls in the second and third phase of the Lok Sabha election.

The review was held with general observers, police observers and expenditure observers deployed in the second and third phase of the constituencies in West Bengal namely the Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur and Murshidabad.

The team was led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

The general observers briefed the EC on the preparedness in terms of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at the polling stations; mapping of PWDs and the arrangements made for their facilitation at the polling stations; awareness amongst the voters that Photo Voter Slips (PVSs) will no longer be treated as the identification document but that the voter has to necessarily bring one of the 12 specified identification documents to be shown at the polling station on the poll day.

The commission also reviewed the complaints, if any, from political parties, as received by observers and their status. The preventive actions taken against the identified trouble makers and potential intimidators were also reviewed.

The EC reviewed at length the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployment status in each of the constituencies. The police observers briefed about the preparation of district security and force deployment plan; use of Central Paramilitary Forces for area domination and confidence building measures and the law and order situation.

The expenditure observers informed the EC about the deployment of Flying Squads (FS), Static Surveillance Teams (SST) & Video Surveillance Teams; Complaint Monitoring Cell; Seizures made by FS, SST & Police and inspection of candidates accounts.

The commission impressed upon all the observers to remain on constant vigil and ensure that the polls are conducted in absolutely free, fair and credible manner.