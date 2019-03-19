हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Elections are like picnics for Gandhi family: UP deputy CM

"They come during elections, have a picnic and go back, only to return after five years."

Elections are like picnics for Gandhi family: UP deputy CM
Priyanka Vadra Gandhi took a boat ride as part of her 'Ganga-yatra' on Monday (March 19).

Launching a scathing attack on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is one a three-day Lok Sabha campaign which began from Monday, Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Dinesh Sharma flayed Congress for making a mockery of the election process in the country.

While Priyanka visited temples and took a boat ride during her first day of campaigning in Prayagraj, Sharma said that elections have turned into picnic outings for the Gandhi family. "They come during elections, have a picnic and go back, only to return after five years," he said. "Had these been the old times, they would have been called rajgharana (royalty or royal family)."

Labelling Priyanka's boat ride on Ganga as nothing more than a PR stunt, Sharma also said that parties Congress had wanted to ally with in Uttar Pradesh have already left them exposed. "The boat journey is only for votes and nothing more. The shortcomings in the boat ride has already been shown by their 'companions'".

 

 

Sharma was referring to BSP and SP asking Congress to not give a wrong impression by leaving seven seats in UP vacant for their alliance. Both Mayawati, as well as Akhilesh Yadav, had said on Monday that their alliance was more than capable of defeating BJP and that Congress was free to independently contest in all seats in the state.

Congress had looked at an alliance with BSP but had been snubbed by Mayawati who, instead, chose to go with nemesis Akhilesh. Political analysts feel that a divided opposition in UP may just be the electoral medicine that BJP was looking for here even though Congress has attempted to galvanise party cadre by appointing Priyanka as its in-charge for eastern UP.

Priyanka Gandhi VadraDinesh SharmaCongressBJPLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
