Lok Sabha election 2019

Eluru Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Eluru Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh. 

Eluru is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. While the constituency is situated in a region known for its history dating back the 2nd century BC, its contemporary political character has defined by an absolutely riveting battle between Congress and the TDP.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL.NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 JOSYULA CHINA VENKATA SURYANARAYANA Pyramid Party of India
2 SRIDHAR KOTAGIRI Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
3 MAGANTI VENKATESWARA RAO Telugu Desam
4 MAGANTI PADMAVALLI DEVI Independent
5 PENTAPATI PULLARAO Janasena Party
6 CHINNAM RAMA KOTAYYA Bharatiya Janata Party
7 MENDEM SANTHOSH KUMAR Independent
8 ALAGA RAVI KUMAR Independent
9 PENTAPATI LAKSHMAN SWAMY Independent
10 GURUNADHA RAO JETTI Indian National Congress
11 ANITHA PONNALA Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
12 PEETHALA KUTUMBA RAO All India Forward Bloc
13 V SIVA RAMA KRISHNA Jana Jagruti Party
14 MATHE BOBBY Republican Party of India (A)

This year too, the contest to watch out for would be the one between TDP and YSRCP even though Jana Sena Party has managed to create strong inroads as well.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019EluruEluru Lok Sabha constituencyAndhra Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
