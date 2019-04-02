Eluru Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Eluru is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. While the constituency is situated in a region known for its history dating back the 2nd century BC, its contemporary political character has defined by an absolutely riveting battle between Congress and the TDP.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL.NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 JOSYULA CHINA VENKATA SURYANARAYANA Pyramid Party of India 2 SRIDHAR KOTAGIRI Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 3 MAGANTI VENKATESWARA RAO Telugu Desam 4 MAGANTI PADMAVALLI DEVI Independent 5 PENTAPATI PULLARAO Janasena Party 6 CHINNAM RAMA KOTAYYA Bharatiya Janata Party 7 MENDEM SANTHOSH KUMAR Independent 8 ALAGA RAVI KUMAR Independent 9 PENTAPATI LAKSHMAN SWAMY Independent 10 GURUNADHA RAO JETTI Indian National Congress 11 ANITHA PONNALA Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 12 PEETHALA KUTUMBA RAO All India Forward Bloc 13 V SIVA RAMA KRISHNA Jana Jagruti Party 14 MATHE BOBBY Republican Party of India (A)

This year too, the contest to watch out for would be the one between TDP and YSRCP even though Jana Sena Party has managed to create strong inroads as well.