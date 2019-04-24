Film and TV personalities contesting Lok Sabha elections 2019

New Delhi: Several prominent faces have been fielded by political parties, who will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Be it television, Hindi movies or south cinema—many of the known celebrities have forayed into politics amid much pomp and show.

Let's take a look at the list of TV and film celebrities contesting the general elections 2019:

Shatrughan Sinha

The veteran Bollywood actor turned politician is contesting from the Patna Sahib constituency. He quit BJP and joined Congress this year.

Prakash Raj

Renowned actor from the south film industry, Prakash Raj, is contesting the elections as an independent candidate from the Bangalore Central constituency.

Ravi Kishan

Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan has been fielded from the Gorakhpur constituency, Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha election 2019 by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The famous face from the entertainment industry expressed his happiness and excitement for getting this opportunity.

Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'

Top Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Azamgarh constituency. The famous actor-singer joined BJP officially a few days back in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Sunny Deol

Famous Bollywood star Sunny Deol joined BJP on April 23, 2019. The superstar has been fielded from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab.

Jaya Prada

Veteran Bollywood actress turned politician Jaya Prada joined BJP recently and will be fighting against Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Urmila Matondkar

Popular Bollywood actress joined the Congress party amid much fanfare and will be contesting elections from the Mumbai North seat.

Hema Malini

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini is the BJP MP from Mathura and will be fighting to secure her second term.

Manoj Tiwari

Top Bhojpuri megastar turned politician, Manoj Tiwari is fighting against veteran Congress politician Sheila Dixit in the North-West Delhi constituency.

Moon Moon Sen

Bollywood actress and daughter of famous Bengali actress Suchitra Sen, Moon Moon Sen has been fielded by Trinamool Congress in Asansol.

Babul Supriyo

The singer turned politician Babul Supriyo will be fighting from the BJP ticket against Moon Moon Sen in Asansol.

Poonam Sinha

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha joined the Samajwadi Party recently and will be fighting against Rajnath Singh from Lucknow constituency.

Innocent

Innocent Vareed Thekkethala, known by his first name 'Innocent' represents the Chalakudy constituency. He has worked in several Malayalam, Bollywood, English, Kannada and Tamil movies. He is known for his perfect comic timing on-screen.

Smriti Irani

Popular television actress turned politician, Smriti Irani is once again pitted against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi constituency.

Mimi Chakraborty

Bengali actress turned politician, Mimi Chakraborty is TMC's candidate from Jadavpur. She joined the party recently.

Nusrat Jahan

Prominent face from Bengali movie business, Nusrat Jahan has been fielded by TMC from the Basirhat constituency.