Former BJP MP Uday Singh joins Congress, may contest Lok Sabha polls

Patna: Former BJP MP from Bihar`s Purnea district, Uday Singh, on Wednesday joined the Congress and is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Purnea seat.

"I have joined the Congress and will do whatever the party will ask me to do," Singh said at a press meet at the Congress headquarters here.

Singh said he was happy to return to the Congress. He had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004 following the request of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He had contested the then Lok Sabha polls and won.

He resigned from the BJP in January, saying: "I had joined the BJP in 2004 under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but the party is no more strong as it was and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also declined."

Singh was reportedly unhappy with the BJP after the saffron party joined hands with the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in a clear signal to give the Purnea seat to a JD-U candidate.